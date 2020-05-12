TCW Group Inc. Has $1.18 Million Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,372 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.11% of TTM Technologies worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 483.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,657,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,998,000 after buying an additional 2,202,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $18,431,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,245,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,888,000 after buying an additional 456,608 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,920,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,049,000 after purchasing an additional 398,307 shares during the period. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 502,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 217,000 shares during the period.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 2.07. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $610.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.80 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Anthony J. Princiotta sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $338,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,918.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $31,596.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,273 shares of company stock valued at $439,708. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTMI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

