TCW Group Inc. Has $1.76 Million Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Assured Guaranty worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGO. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 250.9% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 28.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Assured Guaranty news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $53,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,155.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 13,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.82 per share, with a total value of $499,640.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 503,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,031,250.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 90,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,870. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.40). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%.

AGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

