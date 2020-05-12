TCW Group Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 370.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,504 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,144 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of COP opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.76. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

