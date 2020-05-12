TCW Group Inc. Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,652 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 438.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth $36,000. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Ventas by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.85.

VTR stock opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.85 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.34%.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

