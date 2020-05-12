TCW Group Inc. Has $39.72 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,022 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $39,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 31.8% in the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 122,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,448,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 29.2% in the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 180,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,900,000 after buying an additional 40,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

NYSE PG opened at $115.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.69. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

