TCW Group Inc. Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,502 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,038 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.95.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $25,344.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at $568,746.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,499 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,234 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average of $54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

