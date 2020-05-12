TCW Group Inc. Invests $1.15 Million in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 88,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 262.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 191,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 138,445 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in DXC Technology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 391,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in DXC Technology by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 288,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 28,822 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. DXC Technology Co has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $58.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.07%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DXC. ValuEngine cut shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

