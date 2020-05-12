TCW Group Inc. Makes New $3.82 Million Investment in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total transaction of $1,128,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 9,690,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $557,271,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,690,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,271,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,561,935 shares of company stock worth $609,233,297 in the last quarter.

CRWD opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $101.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.28 and its 200-day moving average is $56.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion and a PE ratio of -60.50.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. Crowdstrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.84.

