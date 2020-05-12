TCW Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Bill.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $55.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

BILL opened at $79.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.45. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $97.84.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.02 million. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

