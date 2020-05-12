TCW Group Inc. Purchases 4,339 Shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.11% of SPX Flow worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPX Flow by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,236,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 122,573 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPX Flow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,749,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of SPX Flow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In other SPX Flow news, insider Jose Larios sold 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $37,386.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,037.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,183 shares of company stock valued at $856,736. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. SPX Flow Inc has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.84.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $364.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPX Flow Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLOW has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of SPX Flow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SPX Flow from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPX Flow currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

