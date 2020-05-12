TCW Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 122,758 SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 122,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,000. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of SpringWorks Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SWTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX).

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.