TCW Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 66,405 Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Welltower by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 95,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 10.6% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 9.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Welltower from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America cut Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average of $72.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Welltower Inc has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $93.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 83.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

