TCW Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 87.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,491 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 274.4% during the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 22,919 shares during the period. MHI Funds LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,052,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK opened at $77.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $192.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

