TCW Group Inc. Sells 1,705 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $227.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.71.

In related news, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

