TCW Group Inc. Sells 1,725 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,535 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,852,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,485,416. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

NYSE ABT opened at $96.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.25. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

