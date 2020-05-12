TCW Group Inc. Sells 21,390 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,390 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.07% of KB Home worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,268,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in KB Home by 491.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,216,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $31.18. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.88. KB Home has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $40.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.73 million. KB Home had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.63%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

