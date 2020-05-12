TCW Group Inc. Sells 27,331 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 27,331 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.3% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $96,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities raised their price target on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $236.56 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $251.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

