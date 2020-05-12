TCW Group Inc. Sells 350,970 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 82.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 350,970 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 283.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.33%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Trevor Fetter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIG. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

