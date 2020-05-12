TCW Group Inc. Sells 4,470 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,560 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $123.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $98.85 and a 52 week high of $133.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.04.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

