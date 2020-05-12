TCW Group Inc. Takes $4.13 Million Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,000. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of AMERCO as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 3,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 37.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMERCO alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 6,300 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $274.62 per share, with a total value of $1,730,106.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,919,204.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen bought 5,420 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $343.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,861,553.20. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,200 shares of company stock worth $6,747,611. 42.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UHAL shares. CL King upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

AMERCO stock opened at $294.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.12 and its 200 day moving average is $339.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $222.34 and a 52-week high of $426.50.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.