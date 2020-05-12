TCW Group Inc. Takes Position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 46.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,565 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364,089 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,844,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 35,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELAN. ValuEngine lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

ELAN opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.65. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,038.50, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $657.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,602.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $106,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,455. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $388,329. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

