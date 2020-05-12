TD Securities Raises Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) Price Target to $12.50

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.55% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Absolute Software from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ALSWF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.93. 446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914. Absolute Software has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $337.12 million, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70.

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

