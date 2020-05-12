Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 124,003 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,423 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,003 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of EOG Resources worth $15,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in EOG Resources by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,548,187 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,071,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383,669 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,968,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,599,001,000 after buying an additional 5,400,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,958,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,435,306,000 after buying an additional 3,205,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,201,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,362,173,000 after buying an additional 1,006,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,632,557 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,393,143,000 after buying an additional 572,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. TD Securities upped their price target on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised EOG Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $118.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.48.

EOG opened at $49.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.35. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $96.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.97.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

