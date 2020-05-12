Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 37,598 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,598 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Southern were worth $24,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Southern by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Southern by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO stock opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average of $61.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Southern from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $108,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,262.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ernest J. Moniz purchased 3,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.72 per share, with a total value of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,843 shares of company stock valued at $881,346 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

