Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 146,475 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $43,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $237.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.32. The company has a market cap of $251.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.40.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

