Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,364 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in General Mills were worth $14,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $252,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,518,080.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $744,111.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,795.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GIS opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average of $53.84. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $61.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIS. Piper Sandler downgraded General Mills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

