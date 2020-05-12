Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $17.94 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 308.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,490 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CSX were worth $17,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BP PLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 27.6% during the first quarter. BP PLC now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of CSX by 3.4% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 151,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 18.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 6,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 142.4% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 3.6% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,605,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,306,000 after acquiring an additional 443,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.65.

In related news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,503.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $65.84 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $80.62. The company has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.48.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.