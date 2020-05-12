Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $19.92 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,199 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.16% of Dover worth $19,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Dover by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $578,736.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,633,977.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel purchased 500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,878. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $90.36 on Tuesday. Dover Corp has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $120.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.44.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

DOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

