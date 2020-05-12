Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $20.58 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,501 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.09% of Veeva Systems worth $20,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,097,000 after buying an additional 35,850 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 181,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $197.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $200.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.16. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.49, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $162,890.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $274,650.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $511,653.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,572.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,282 shares of company stock valued at $4,161,149. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

