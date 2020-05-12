Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $24.49 Million Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,186 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $24,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.05.

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $172.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.44 and its 200 day moving average is $189.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total value of $6,102,934.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,930 shares in the company, valued at $14,218,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

