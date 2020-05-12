Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 694,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,606 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.14% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $26,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,858,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,042,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 745,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,906,000 after acquiring an additional 502,544 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1,155.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after buying an additional 373,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,859,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after purchasing an additional 346,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCEP shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Coca-Cola European Partners from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ABN Amro downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $45.00 to $47.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average of $48.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

