Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,037,212 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 174.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,630,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037,212 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.17% of KeyCorp worth $16,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,849,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,781,000 after purchasing an additional 776,713 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,726,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,096,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,157,000 after purchasing an additional 347,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,256,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,998,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,908 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.52. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.74.

In related news, COO Christopher M. Gorman bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

