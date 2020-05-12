Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,013 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.12% of Cardinal Health worth $17,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 67,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $53.49 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.89.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $39.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.70.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

