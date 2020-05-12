Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 119,790 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 119,790 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock opened at $134.86 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.58. The company has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.38.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

