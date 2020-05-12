Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,601 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.11% of Church & Dwight worth $16,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,134,010,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,492,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,075,000 after buying an additional 5,549,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,179,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,719,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,427,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,767,000 after buying an additional 1,096,035 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total value of $1,145,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,626.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 87,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $6,404,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,019 shares in the company, valued at $807,472.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,400 shares of company stock worth $21,784,272 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

NYSE CHD opened at $73.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

