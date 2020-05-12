Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) is Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s Largest Position

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 90.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,624,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,582,650 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources comprises approximately 9.3% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 1.84% of Teck Resources worth $72,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $105,890,000. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,725,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Teck Resources by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,648,000 after acquiring an additional 999,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,743,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,286,000 after acquiring an additional 470,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,015,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,637,000 after acquiring an additional 411,200 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TECK. Citigroup cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of TECK traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,161,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,771,114. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Ltd will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.76%.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

