TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Short Interest Update

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the April 15th total of 118,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of TELA stock opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. TELA Bio has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 9.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TELA Bio will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TELA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELA Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELA. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 1,601.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 405,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 381,676 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in TELA Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $2,609,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $1,419,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.