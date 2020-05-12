Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Teleflex by 13.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Teleflex by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $378.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.40.

NYSE:TFX traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $349.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,112. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $221.27 and a 1-year high of $398.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. Teleflex had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

In other Teleflex news, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $360,799.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,443 shares of company stock worth $810,601. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.