Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Short Interest Up 41.7% in April

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the April 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Telefonica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Telefonica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Telefonica by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonica by 8.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Telefonica by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 642,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Telefonica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,142,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Telefonica by 19.3% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TEF opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Telefonica has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $8.55.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter. Telefonica had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 13.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Telefonica will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

