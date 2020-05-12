Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) is Eidelman Virant Capital’s 8th Largest Position

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,314 shares during the period. Telephone & Data Systems comprises 3.1% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.15% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 565.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of TDS traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.80. 387,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,817. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.11. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.03.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

