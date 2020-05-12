TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Short Interest Update

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the April 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TU. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 52,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 99,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 14,437 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in TELUS by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 59,252 shares during the period. 25.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TELUS from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.05.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.16. TELUS has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $20.91.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. TELUS had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 79.09%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

