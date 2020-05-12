Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Announces Earnings Results

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

NYSE TME traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.57. 219,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,337,729. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BOCOM International raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

