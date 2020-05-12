Terracoin (TRC) Trading Down 30.4% Over Last 7 Days

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 12th. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $665,612.71 and $56.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, C-CEX, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,801.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.01 or 0.02624820 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00643883 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012829 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

