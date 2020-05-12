Tesla (TSLA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA):

5/6/2020 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp to a “buy” rating.

5/4/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $440.00 to $680.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $440.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/1/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $510.00 to $850.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $485.00 to $500.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $380.00 to $615.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/30/2020 – Tesla was given a new $240.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $819.00 to $939.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $425.00 to $600.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $580.00 to $700.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $840.00 to $1,020.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $650.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $968.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $684.00.

4/30/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $864.00 to $925.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $525.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $440.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $485.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $500.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/22/2020 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a “hold” rating. They now have a $580.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $864.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/15/2020 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $440.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $580.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $415.00.

4/14/2020 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $864.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $730.00 to $500.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $525.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Tesla was given a new $650.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Tesla was given a new $240.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

4/3/2020 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $800.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2020 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $415.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities to $840.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $820.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $800.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $312.00 to $246.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $410.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $420.00.

3/24/2020 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2020 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $460.00 to $440.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $525.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $710.00 to $425.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $750.00 to $400.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $460.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $480.00.

3/18/2020 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $370.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/17/2020 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Cfra to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of TSLA opened at $811.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $150.78 billion, a PE ratio of -911.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $636.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $534.72. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $968.99.

Get Tesla Inc alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.90) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,912.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total value of $68,869,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,111 shares of company stock worth $78,194,352. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,097 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $22,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,791,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 574.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 337 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 470.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Tesla by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.