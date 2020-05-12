Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Major Shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon Buys 288 Shares

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $520.19 per share, for a total transaction of $149,814.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 176 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $521.55 per share, for a total transaction of $91,792.80.

On Monday, April 13th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 1 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $515.10 per share, for a total transaction of $515.10.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 1 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $471.03 per share, for a total transaction of $471.03.

On Monday, April 6th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 1 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $475.03 per share, for a total transaction of $475.03.

On Friday, April 3rd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $457.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,373.61.

On Thursday, March 26th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 10 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $370.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,700.10.

On Monday, March 23rd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 18 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $308.34 per share, for a total transaction of $5,550.12.

On Friday, March 20th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 29 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $352.86 per share, for a total transaction of $10,232.94.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 32 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $310.94 per share, for a total transaction of $9,950.08.

On Thursday, March 12th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 11 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $410.01 per share, for a total transaction of $4,510.11.

NYSE TPL traded down $4.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $515.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,223. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52 week low of $295.05 and a 52 week high of $879.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 19.10, a quick ratio of 19.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $638.78.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $96.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 53.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 360.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

