Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Short Interest Update

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th.

NYSE TPL opened at $520.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 19.10, a quick ratio of 19.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1-year low of $295.05 and a 1-year high of $879.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $469.92 and a 200-day moving average of $638.78. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.01.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $0.21. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 53.40%. The company had revenue of $96.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Pacific Land Trust news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 176 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $521.55 per share, for a total transaction of $91,792.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 387 shares of company stock valued at $208,312 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SoftVest Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the fourth quarter worth $101,949,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 81,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,486,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Mad River Investors raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 57,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,737,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 24,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

