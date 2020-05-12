Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the April 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 369,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

TGH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Textainer Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,684,000 after buying an additional 20,340 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,751,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,757,000 after buying an additional 88,261 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Textainer Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 174,801 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Textainer Group by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 183,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Textainer Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 67,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGH traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.11. 14,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,483. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19. Textainer Group has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $503.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $145.48 million for the quarter.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.