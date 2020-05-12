TG Therapeutics’ (TGTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TGTX. ValuEngine raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

TG Therapeutics stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,636. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.01. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $20.68.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113,730.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,459.88%. Analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 90,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 71,001 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,510,000. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

