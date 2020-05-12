The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $10,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

NYSE KO traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,410,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,093,139. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.52. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

