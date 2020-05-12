The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.43.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels acquired 1,286 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $50,063.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,750.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper acquired 1,650 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $52,849.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,725,251.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,186 shares of company stock valued at $683,863. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 446,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,809,000 after purchasing an additional 56,349 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 128,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 17,065 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 62.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,233,000 after buying an additional 105,222 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 165,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 16,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

ENSG stock opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

